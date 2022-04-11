Lucintel Forecasts the Vehicle Battery Enclosure Market to reach $7.0 billion by 2026

According to the recent study on the technology trends in the vehicle battery enclosure market, total market size of the vehicle battery enclosure market is projected to reach an estimated $4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 36% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising wave of new technologies, such as composite based battery enclosure are creating significant potential for battery enclosure in various electric vehicles due to the growing demand for light weight material and increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

Browse more than XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in technology trends in the vehicle battery enclosure market by technology type (Steel Based, Aluminum Based, and Composite Based), vehicle (BEV, PHEV), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/technology-vehicle-battery-enclosure-market.aspx

“Aluminum based is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology type, vehicle battery enclosure market is segmented into steel based, aluminum based, and composite based. Lucintel forecasts that the aluminum based to remain the largest technology segment over the forecast period due to its light weight properties that makes it more usable and it is also sustainable because aluminum is totally recyclable.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/technology-vehicle-battery-enclosure-market.aspx

Constellium SE, Teijin Group, Hanwha, Nemak, Gestamp, SGL Carbon, and Minth Group are among the major technology providers in the vehicle battery enclosure.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/technology-vehicle-battery-enclosure-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com