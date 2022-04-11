Lucintel Forecasts Micro LED Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the micro LED market is projected to reach an estimated $14.7 billion by 2027 from $0.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 80% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in smartphones and wearable devices and increasing demand for brighter and better display solutions.

Browse 87 figures / charts and 87 tables in this 183 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in micro LED market by micro LED end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, advertisement, aerospace & defense, and others), panel size (micro-displays, small-sized & medium-sized, and large panels), application (display and lighting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on application, the micro LED market is segmented into display and lighting Lucintel forecasts that the display is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as increasing demand for better display solutions.

Based on panel size, the large panel segment is expected to witness the largest segment and micro display segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for smart phone and wearables devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region due to increasing investment by electronics giants in global micro led market. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for consumer electronics devices such as smartwatches, smart devices, and AR/VR devices, smartphones, televisions, and laptops.

Major players of micro LED market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Epistar Corporation Lumens, Plessy Semiconductor are among the major micro LED providers.

