Lucintel Forecasts Zinc Stearate Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the zinc stearate market is projected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2027 from $1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the end use applications and increasing demand for materials that could provide superior functionality & energy conservation.

Browse 134 figures / charts and 116 tables in this 210 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in zinc stearate market by application (plastics, rubber, concrete, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), end use industry (construction, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and others), function (release agent, thickening agent, emulsifiers, and other functions), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Plastics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the zinc stearate market is segmented into plastics, rubber, concrete, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the plastics is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to their usage as lubricant, mold release agent, densifying agent, and stabilizer component in the polymer industry specifically during PVC production and as pigment dispersant in case of master-batch production.

“Within the zinc stearate market, the construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the construction segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to growing focus of building owners and contractors (government and private) on non-toxic hydrophobic agents for long term protection against various environmental conditions and packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in food and packaging industry.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the zinc stearate market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to continued growth in the automotive sector, development in the construction sector, and; growing demand for paint and coating products in the industrial sector which will ultimately drive the consumption of zinc stearate in these applications.

Major players of zinc stearate market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Dover Chemical Corporation, Faci S.p.A, Baerlocher GmbH, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and Linan Hauli Plastic Co., Ltd. are among the major zinc stearate providers.

