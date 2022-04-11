Lucintel Forecasts Polyimide Film Market to Reach $82.5 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the Polyimide film market is projected to reach an estimated $82.5 billion by 2027 from $64.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand from end use industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace, and increasing penetration of polyimide film due to its excellent chemical, thermal, and physical properties over wide temperature range as compared to substitute films.

Browse 105 figures / charts and 88 tables in this 180 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyimide film market by application (flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure sensitive tape, wire and cable, and motor/generator), end use industry (electronics, automotive, aerospace, labeling, and other end use industries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Flexible printed circuits market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the polyimide film market is segmented into flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure sensitive tape, wire and cable, and motor/generator. Lucintel forecasts that the flexible printed circuits is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to high demand for rigid-flex PCBs from telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics.

“Within the polyimide film market, the electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast supported by the growth in demand for consumer electronics devices, smart wearable, and growth in IoT and communication technology. The ability to provide lightweight package in electric insulation applications is also a contributing factor in the growth of polyimide film in electronics industry.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the polyimide film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, because of growth in the demand for flexible and superior quality films in various applications of electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors considering economic expansions in India and China.

Major players of polyimide film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. PI Advanced Materials, DuPont, Kaneka Corporation, Toray Industries, and Ube Industries are among the major polyimide film providers.

