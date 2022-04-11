Lucintel Forecasts Talc Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the talc market is projected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2026 from $2.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of plastics in automotive, growth in demand for paint and coatings in construction and industrial sectors, and increasing demand for cosmetics products.

Browse 111 figures / charts and 34 tables in this 141 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in talc market by deposit (talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others), application (paper, plastic, ceramics, paint & coating, roofing, cosmetic, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Talc carbonate market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on deposit, the talc market is segmented into talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the talc carbonate market is expected to remain the largest segment as it provides lower viscosity and better scrub resistance than others type of talc, which is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

“Within the talc market, the plastic segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the plastic segment is expected to witness the largest application as well as the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight plastics in the automotive industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the talc market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by higher production of paper and plastic.

Major players of talc market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Imerys, Elementis, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, Golcha Group, and American Talc Company are among the major talc providers.

