The Suturefree Stabilization Devices Market to witness a digitized spike

The Suturefree Stabilization Devices Market is expected to grow on an irrevocable note in the upcoming period. The medical landscape is witnessing an influx of at-home diagnostic kits. This trend of on-demand products is likely to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the upcoming period. It has been observed that home kits aid in educating patients and bringing them to the medical visits better prepared, thereby curtailing the time taken for diagnosis. The status quo would help in keeping the healthcare vertical’s cash registers ringing going forward as well.

Suture-free stabilization devices are also called as suture-free securement devices. These are used to lock tubes or catheters securely in place. This device has two components: an anchor pad that holds the device on the patient's skin and a precision-engineered retention mechanism that holds the tubing to the pad. Suture securement can cause bloodstream infections which can sometimes be fatal. Suture securement also might lead to potential risk of accidental needlestick to clinicians. Securement dressing is mainly designed with an aim to secure the device. The traditional stabilization methods include adhesive tape and suture. But, suture-free stabilization devices minimizes catheter-related complications in comparison with tape.

Increasing incidence of accidental needlestick to clinicians and serious infections are driving the suture-free stabilization devices market. However, securement devices with suture allows to close the wound which is then threaded around the wound site. This is expected to restrain the suture-free stabilization devices market.

Suture-Free Stabilization Devices Market: Segmentation Based on the product type Universal Securement device

Hydrocolloid Securement device

PICC & CVC Securement device

Specialty Securement device

Foley Securement device Based on end user Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics

Emergency Medical Service

Suture-free stabilization devices are growing in the market due to its risk free application. These devices eliminate the PICC-related complications like dislodgment, infection, occlusion, etc. universal securement devices are mostly prevalent due to its versatile feature used for any securement situation. Hydrocolloid securement devices are used on gentle skin especially for children and elderly patients. PICC and CVC securement are used to secure PICC hubs and catheters respectively. PICC and CVC securement devices are also very much prevalent in the market specifically for catheter securement.

Region wise, the global suture-free stabilization devices market is classified into countries namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Suture-free stabilization devices market is prevalent in most of these countries.

Some of the key players in suture-free stabilization devices market includes Medline Industries, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Bird & Cronin Inc., Dale Medical Products, Inc., Skil-Care Corporation, M.C Johnson, among others.

