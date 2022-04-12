New Book by Leah Holbrook Sackett: Catawampus in Sweetgum County

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sweetgum County is a place where death lingers on the doorstep of the soul. Nostalgia holds the residents in its fist allowing time to stand still for a moment, embracing the lonely. All while small town motions are a place of entrapment that resolve in renewal.

Welcome to Sweetgum County. Population: one more.

Leah Holbrook Sackett’s books include Swimming Middle River and White Knight Escort Service. In Catawampus in Sweetgum County, Leah unwraps a small town’s sprawl and the indelible mark left by its people. This well-woven collection lays bare the residents struggles and victories over time.

Leah’s stories have appeared in over 50 literary journals. She is an adjunct lecturer in both English and the Communication & Media departments at the University of Missouri – St. Louis, where she earned her M.F.A. Leah’s stories explore journeys toward autonomy and the boundaries placed on the individual by society, family, and self.

Title: Catawampus in Sweetgum County: Short Stories

Author: Leah Holbrook Sackett

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635881

Price: $19.27

Page Count: 194 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.