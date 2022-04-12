Inplant Buildings Offer A Prefabricated, Yet Custom Office Solutions

Blairsville, Georgia, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — As a modular construction provider for 25 years, Panel Built, Inc. has a great deal of experience delivering fast storage and office space solutions. Using their panelized office system design, inplant offices can be designed, produced, and installed into facilities in a fraction of the time of stick-built alternatives. From single-person, 8ft x 8ft “quick-ship” modular offices to multi-story, soundproof, military office complexes, Panel Built, Inc. does not care about the size of the project. Instead, panel Built’s primary goal is always to provide the perfect space solutions for customers with excellence and excellent customer service.

Panel Built can customize the materials in their composite panels to fit various industrial and commercial applications. Noise reduction, increased insulation for energy savings, steel skins for higher durability, one-hour fire ratings for highly flammable chemicals, fiberglass facings and extrusions for high-level cleanroom environments, and even ballistic projectile resistance for high combustion zones are some of the examples of our highly customizable panel design.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All our multiple product lines are produced on-site in one of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

