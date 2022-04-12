Viet Noi Language Centre Offers Free Trials to Learn Vietnamese

Singapore, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — For those looking to learn Vietnamese, either for business or pleasure, then the Viet Noi Language School Singapore has an excellent track record of helping students faster than other conventional centres.

The key to their success is teaching Vietnamese in small groups, with a maximum of eight students per class. This focused approach helps students pick up the language quicker and speak in everyday situations as soon as possible.

The Viet Noi Language School, which Candy Lee heads, is now offering potential students a free trial in a small group setting so you can see if it’s for you. “We see language as a communication tool,” said Candy.

“Learning a new language opens your mind, and it opens you to the possibility of getting to know new people with different perspectives. You don’t need to be a fluent Vietnamese speaker to start to see the benefits.”

The Viet Noi Language School has seen significant interest from diverse members of the Singapore community, from expats to those in business, those who enjoy travelling to Vietnam or have married a Vietnamese spouse.

“Viet Noi is different because of accommodating small group sizes of a maximum of eight people. This helps learners get focused attention, and in our experience, it speeds up learning twice as quick.”

Since the school’s founding in 2011, they have trained numerous top professionals from Fortune 500 companies in Singapore, both foreign and local. In years to come, they plan to keep sharpening how they teach Vietnamese language courses, encouraging learners to build positive social and business relationships across cultures.

Their current instructors include Tran Ngoc Minh Thu, a Master of Arts in International Hospitality Management, Swiss Education Group 2019–2021. She is a Vietnamese language teacher and also an IELTS teacher. She speaks Vietnamese and English.

Lin Chew, a Master of Science International Business Management, Edinburgh Napier University 2018-2019, spent part of her life in Saigon, Vietnam, and has lived in Singapore for more than 15 years. She speaks both Vietnamese and English.

Testimonials from students of Viet Noi Vietnamese Language School are often five stars. Siti Norimah said: “Lesson was interesting, fun & easy to learn and understand plus, very interactive.”

Another student, Indroneel Mukherjee, added: “The teachers are very encouraging, helpful, patient, friendly and do a great job teaching the language and culture. The centre is very well equipped for physical classes, which are conducted comfortably. Friendly and helpful team in the school.”

To book your free class trial or to learn more about their school:

Phone: +65 6750 4414

Email: admin@vietnoi.edu.sg

Website: https://vietnoi.edu.sg/