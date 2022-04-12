Spring Garden Is Open for Students in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Spring Garden is pleased to announce they offer convenient student housing for those attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. The stylish, comfortable apartments offer everything students need for an independent lifestyle without being too far from campus.

At Spring Garden, students will have their choice of floor plans to share with friends or meet new people with the roommate matching service. Residents can live in a three or four-bedroom apartment that costs a set monthly rate for each student. Furnishing packages are available for an additional monthly fee to make it easier for students to move in. Rent for each apartment includes high-speed Internet access, in-unit laundry, and water and sewer, along with access to all the community amenities.

Spring Garden is dedicated to making student living as enjoyable and comfortable as possible for their residents. Students living at the apartment complex can take advantage of various community amenities, including community study rooms with free printing capabilities, beautiful green spaces to enjoy the outdoors, and grilling stations. The complex is pet friendly and is within walking distance of restaurants and retail stores. Social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options available can find out more by visiting the Spring Garden website or by calling 1-336-617-3063.

About Spring Garden: Spring Garden is a comfortable off-campus housing complex offering three and four-bedroom apartments for students attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro or North Carolina A&T State University. Students will pay a per-person rate for assurance they won’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their share. It’s the ideal location to enjoy an independent lifestyle with easy access to campus for classes and activities.

