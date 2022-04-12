Garden City, NY, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group, a global leader in wholesale and retail Voice and Telecom Technology business in the ICT industry, is delighted to announce that the company will be joining the 15th edition of the world’s largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms and ICT Infrastructure ecosystem- International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2022 as Gold Sponsors. The place of its inception, to celebrate its 15th glorious year of enabling and pioneering the future of communication and bringing together the international connectivity market, from satellite carriers, data centers, software, hardware, internet application, and investment communities to subsea, all in one place.

Bankai Group is excited to exhibit giving a peek into their exciting Telecom and Fintech innovations and solutions to build and meet decision-makers from across the world, These award-winning offerings include the International SMS Hubbing platform, SMS Firewall, Automated Carrier Platform – BridgeVoice Pluto, DID, and Inbound Services, Revenue Management Solutions, Network Switching Solutions, Monitoring Solutions, Fintech Solutions and much more, are the result of over Bankai’s 30 years of rich history as a service provider. To know more about Bankai Group To Attend ITW 2022 As Gold Sponsor