Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 6.1% by 2031 End

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Cabin Air Filter to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Market Taxonomy Sales Channel OEM

OES

IAM Filter Media Cellulose Filter

Synthetic Filter

Others Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off-Road Vehicles

Powersports

Lawn Mower (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

5 Key Estimations on Future of Global Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global automotive cabin air filter market. The market is projected to register impressive growth. The automotive cabin air filter market in Europe is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,600 million revenues by the end of 2022.

North America is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global automotive cabin air filter market. Owing to the increased product awareness there has been a rise in replacement of cabin air filters. Moreover, vehicle manufacturers are also considering cabin air filter as the standard equipment in the cars.

Sales of automotive cabin air filter will be highest through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Towards the end of 2022, OEM is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 1,700 million revenues. Meanwhile, Independent Aftermarket (IAM) are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The synthetic filter is expected to be one of the most preferred automotive cabin air filter. A synthetic filter as a type of filter media is expected to witness robust growth. It is also estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

Automotive cabin air filter is expected to experience increased demand in mid-sized passenger cars. Mid-sized passenger cars are estimated to reach close to US$ 900 million revenue by the end of 2022. Increasing number of vehicle manufacturers producing these type of cars is one of the reasons driving the demand for automotive cabin air filter in mid-sized passenger cars.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for automotive cabin air filter, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Donaldson Company, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mahle Group, Denso Corporation, SOGEFI SpA, K & N Engineering Inc., Airmatic Filterbau GmbH, Champion Laboratories, Inc., Cummins Inc., FRAM Group IP LLC, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Hengst SE & Co. KG, Mann+Hummel GmbH, and UFI Filters Spa.

