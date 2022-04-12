Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to latest research by Fact.MR Report, luxury cigar market is set to witness steady growth of CAGR 12.4% during 2021-2031. Trends for luxury cigar will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run as consumer are not able to deviate their minds in other things but leading to spend more on smoking. The trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Luxury Cigar Market.

Key Segments

By Type

Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars

By Application

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

By Shape

Parejo Cigars Parejo Box-Pressed Culebra

Figurado Cigars Torpedo Belicoso Pirámide Perfecto Chisel



By Size

Petit Corona (4.5×42)

Gordito (4.5×60)

Robusto (5×50)

Corona (5.25×44)

Toro (6×50)

Gordo (6×60)

Panatela (6×34)

Lonsdale (6.5×42)

Churchill (7×48)

Lancero (7.5×38)

Double Corona (7.5×50)

Gran Corona (9.25×47)

Others

By Flavor

Tobacco/No Flavor

Flavored

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



