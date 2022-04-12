Metabolic Testing Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Metabolic Testing Market 2022

Metabolic Testing Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Metabolism is a chemical reaction and physical process that involves maintenance of the living state, such as breathing, blood circulation, contraction of muscles, digestion of food and nutrients, elimination of wastes such as urine, controlling body temperature, and functioning of brain and nerves of the organism. It is a pathway that begins with a sequence of chemical reactions with a specific molecule and ends with a product with the help of specific enzyme. Enzymes are vital to metabolism as they allow the organism to drive reactions for required energy. It is divided into two categories, i.e. catabolism and anabolism.

Catabolism is the breakdown of molecules to attain energy, whereas anabolism is synthesis of all compounds needed by the cell. Most metabolic pathways take place in a specific region of the cell and metabolic pathways are the process by which the body converts food into energy. Metabolic testing equipment is used to determine the health and wellness of an individual. Metabolic testing equipment is a screening tool to screen organ functions in conditions such as diabetes, liver diseases, and kidney diseases. It is also used to analyze the body’s maximum ability to consume oxygen for maintaining physical fitness. It helps physicians and exercise physiologists to identify the risk of lifestyle disorders at an early stage. It is also used as a weight management solution, and for performance testing of athletes.

VO2 Max analysis, Resting Metabolism Rate (RMR) analysis, and body composition analysis are some of the technologies used for metabolic testing. VO2 Max analysis determines the body’s maximum ability to consume oxygen. In addition, resting metabolic rate determines the amount of calories that body burns at rest. Body composition analysis is the physical test to measure various proportions of components, such as water, mineral, fat, and protein, in the body. It is mainly used in hospitals, laboratories, sports training centers, and gyms to test/examine for metabolic disorders, lifestyle diseases, and dysmetabolic syndrome X in the body.

North America dominates the global market for metabolic testing due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global metabolic testing market, with China and India being the fastest-growing markets in the region. The key driving forces for the metabolic testing market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, rising standards of living, growing demand for quality medical care, improving health care infrastructure, increasing disposable income, rising health care spending, growing awareness about health care, and rising government initiatives in the region.

Increasing health care expenditure, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity, rise in health care awareness, and technological advancements are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global metabolic testing market. However, high cost of equipment and software, and issues related to reimbursement act as major restraints for the growth of the global metabolic testing market.

Increasing market consolidation and new product launches are among the major ongoing trends in the global metabolic testing market. The major companies operating in the global metabolic testing market are CareFusion Corporation, General Electric Company, Geratherm Medical AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., AEI Technologies, Inc., Cortex Biophysik GmbH, COSMED, Korr Medical Technologies, Inc., Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., and Parvo Medics, Inc.

