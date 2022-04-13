Integral Products Of Cico Group For Waterproofing

New Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — In the world of waterproofing, there are many options now available but none has proved to be as reliable as Tapecrete. The product is a novel type of repair cement which allows water to permeate through it – and not get into direct contact with your concrete surface. It is environmentally friendly, non-toxic and easier to apply that makes it second to none in terms of protection from ground moisture. While many would argue with us about this point, we hold our ground when it comes down to protecting buildings from subsurface water infiltration.

Corchem 206 I and Hydroguard ACR coating are major components in our collection of roof coatings and can be used not just on roofs but also on terrace gardens as they provide an extra layer of protection against weather, especially when it comes to temperature fluctuations which bring major damage to structure. They aren’t meant to withstand water penetration, unlike other concrete coatings we have.

One of our unique waterproofing solutions, Cico No1 adds an extra layer of protection, not just to your concrete but it also protects the surrounding ground outside. Sipel is another very useful product available to all in the waterproofing sector. You can apply it as a solution to vertical walls and make sure that a building is protected from strong downpours or moisture. The product comes as something like paint which is completely safe and changes the whole appearance of a surface without impacting its durability

Best waterproofing company products are all specifically made to accommodate the unique circumstances they will face while doing what they do best. For example, Cico 3 is a fast-setting, plugging compound and is most ideal for use in cement mortar as well as concrete. It also has other applications such as hardening shingles and adhering tile and masonry grout. On the other hand, Cico’s epoxy and polymer range of products are used to fill gaps in structures due to their low viscosity, excellent adhesion capabilities, chemical resistance, mechanical strength and finish.

Cico’s grout products are primarily used for anchoring of bolts and base plate grouting. Basement waterproofing offer controlled expansion to enhance the bond with the existing concrete and ensure required anchorage strength. Our flooring products are known for their abrasion-resistance properties and these make them good candidates for resisting wear and tear in environments such as factory floors, where heavy vehicles may move over them, or any other places where there’s a lot of movement–like the areas that involve the movement of steel wheels, trucks, or other heavy equipment.

Cico products are seriously amazing for roof waterproofing. Some of the things they can do are quite amazing. Cico products are used on underground and tunnel projects because they provide adhesion which prevents concrete from sliding around, speeding up the work done by your team. Cico products don’t corrode steel either because these superfine chemicals are free from harmful substances that could potentially ruin your day.