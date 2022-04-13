G2 Names Engagedly A Leader and High Performer In Multiple Categories

St. Louis, MO, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly Inc. (“Engagedly”), a leading solution provider of performance management and employee engagement software, received sixteen badges in the recently announced G2 Spring 2022 Reports. Engagedly helps digitize performance management and provides an easy-to-use and comprehensive solution to organizations to seamlessly manage their employees.

Engagedly received ‘High Performer’ and ‘Leader’ badges for categories spread across Performance Management, Sales Gamification, Corporate Learning Management Systems, Employee Engagement, and Employee Recognition.

“The future of work is organizations that align their people’s process to their business strategy and be able to build a connected and highly engaged workforce in a hybrid work environment. We are glad that our clients recognize that with Engagedly, they are building their future of work and this recognition is a testament to that.” said Sri Chellappa, Co-Founder and President of Engagedly.

G2 category Grid Reports, every quarter, assess reviews gathered from their user community, online sources, and social networks, and analyze the data with their proprietary algorithm to calculate the customer satisfaction and market presence in real time.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. Today, more than 3M people visit G2 to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. So far, we’ve published over 1,000,000 reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions — and reach their full potential.

To know more about G2, visit: https://www.g2.com/

