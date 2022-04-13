Streamlyn Academy receives the award for “Best Digital Marketing Training Institute in Karnataka.”

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Streamlyn Academy of Digital Marketing, a global provider of Digital Marketing training, announced that it received an award for the “Best Digital Marketing Training Institute in Karnataka” by International Fame Awards 2021 (IFA). The awards highlight the quality of teaching and commitment to giving the best to students.

“We have always tried to give the best to our students so that they can have a successful career,” said Academy Head Amlan Das. “We continue to be the only digital marketing institute that offers Programmatic Advertising training in Bangalore.”

Chief Guest, Mr. Sonu Sood, a renowned Bollywood actor, handed over the award.

International Fame Awards honors outstanding performance in different categories. With in-depth classifications which include everything from Education to Luxury lifestyle, and a broad scope of industries from across the nation.

In 2019, Streamlyn Academy of Digital Marketing was one of the “10 Most Promising Digital Marketing Training Institutes” by Silicon India.

“Although we have received many recognitions in the past, this one is exceptional, and we are proud of this one,” said Amlan Das, Academy Head.

Unlike other digital marketing training institutes in Bangalore, Streamlyn Academy is the only institute that focuses on Programmatic Advertising, the future of Digital Marketing. The institution offers both online and classroom courses.

Streamlyn students have touched the pinnacle of success. They have set an excellent track record of working in top multinational companies across the Advertising, Digital Marketing industry.