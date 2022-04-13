Non-Licensed Asbestos Removal Work Nottingham

Posted on 2022-04-13 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Nottingham, UK, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Here at ICE Asbestos Iceasbestos.com we specialise in the removal of non-licensed asbestos throughout Nottingham.

 

This includes Ashby De La Zouch, Birmingham, Burton, Carlton, Coventry, Derby, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Worksop, Yorkshire and throughout the rest of the UK.

 

The removal of non-licensed asbestos requires significant amounts of training, insurance, equipment, waste license and knowledge of the materials and the condition of the asbestos being removed.

 

This includes the removal of asbestos in places such as Roof sheeting, Rainwater goods, Ropes, Yarns, Vinyl floor tiles and much more.

 

For more information, please contact Tony on 0333 772 0424, or email him on tony@iceasbestos.com.

 

Address – Inter City Environmental Consultants Limited, 43b Plains Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, NG3 5JU.

 

Website: https://www.iceasbestos.com/

 

