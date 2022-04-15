Faccin Group’s new cutting-edge technology

Milan, Italy, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — With a rich history and a dedication to quality and innovation, the Faccin Group is one of the most important metal plates forming machines manufacturers in the world.

Milan, april 2022 – The Faccin Group’s products are used by some of the most prestigious metallurgic producers worldwide in a wide range of industries. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the Faccin Group looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence for many years to come.

This is demonstrated by the fact that more than 30,000 machines have already been installed in over 100 countries worldwide, as well as by the prestige of the company’s three excellent brands. Through a combination of synergies and production experience, the Group offers a wide range of options and an outstanding service in the metal bending industry:

Faccin : born during the 60s, the brand is specialized in the manufacture of bending rolls. Faccin offers outstanding quality and reliability in the bending machines’ sector, covering any range of thickness from 0,5 mm and up to 300 mm.

Boldrini : founded in 1905, Boldrini started to manufacture simple profile bending machines to meet the needs of the sugar industry in northern Italy. In the 50s, Boldrini patented the modern design of the flanging machine and became a benchmark in the manufacture of dished ends.

Roundo : the last addition to the Group, Roundo, a Swedish brand, is a synonym of quality and innovation in the design and manufacture of the best profile bending machines . Customers love their Roundo machines, because of the high precision and repeatability.

The headquarters and production facilities are in Visano (Brescia), in Lombardy’s industrial region of Italy, with a total surface area of more than 60,000 square meters – including 1,250 m2 offices and 15,000 m2 production facilities.

Faccin Group uses cutting-edge technology and lean manufacturing methods to track each production step. From receipt of the order to in-house engineering and design, from electro-welded structures and machining of structures and forged rolls to assembly, shipping, and installation, this strategy guarantees the quality of each product and the agreed deliveries.

For more information on how Faccin Group can assist you with your metal forming project contact us at info@faccingroup.com or visit www.faccingroup.com.