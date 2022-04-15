Take the Holiday of a Lifetime by Visiting Springbok Lodge

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Have you been looking to plan your next holiday but have been struggling to find a destination that is worthy of your family’s time and money? Throughout South Africa, it may be easy to find various resorts and lodges that can provide you with a chance to sit back and relax for as long as you need, but sometimes you may just be wanting to explore your surroundings and go on mini adventures with your friends and family.

While this kind of experience may be difficult to find in South Africa, it is what has allowed Springbok Lodge to thrive and keep new and familiar guests and visitors coming back for more. Located in the heart of the Namaqualand, more officially referred to as the Northern Cape, this lodge is surrounded by a number of famous and lesser-known historical sites that are all sure to satisfy your taste for adventure. These sites include but are not limited to the Blue Mine, the Darters Grave, the Council Tree as well as the ruins of the Fort At Anenous, just for starters.

However, if you are simply looking for a more traditional holiday experience, then you may be more interested in the nearby wildlife that surrounds the area, along with the onsite restaurant that has garnered plenty of praise and attention thanks to their home-cooked meals and fresh milkshakes.

If you are wanting to find out some more information regarding Springbok Lodge, their accommodation, activities, surrounding environments and wildlife, as well as the costs involved to plan your next vacation at this exceptional holiday destination, then feel free to head over to their website at https://springboklodge.co.za/

About Springbok Lodge:

Springbok Lodge is a family run business that was founded in 1947 and is still run by the very same Kotzé family that started it all. To this day, the lodge has grown to provide its guests and visitors with a wealth of experiences that may be difficult to find elsewhere, and to such a high degree of quality too. With restaurants that boast home-cooked meals, fresh milkshakes, and locally sourced wines along with a bookshop, art gallery as well as historical housing for accommodation too, just for starters. With attractions such as these and more, Springbok Lodge may be an easy choice for anyone seeking out their next big holiday destination.