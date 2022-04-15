Innominds Acquires Nymi, a Leader in Passwordless Workplace Technology

San Jose, CA, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Innominds today announced the acquisition of connected worker platform provider Nymi. Nymi will become a wholly-owned independent subsidiary of Innominds, continuing to operate from its Toronto headquarters.

Nymi serves some of the world’s largest enterprises with deployments across 15 countries, including 9 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as leading life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services companies.

Quote from Divakar Tantravahi, Chairman and CEO of Innominds

“The Nymi platform offers an elevated security and user experience option for our customers in a seamless, connected world. Their workplace solution is ideal for the digital transformation environments we are building for our large, innovation-minded enterprise customers. Enabling digital maturity requires making technology interactions easier for the end-user through human-centric design. Nymi provides a unique and compelling offering to do exactly that. With the combined offerings from Nymi and Innominds, our customers will see accelerated benefits on their digital transformation journey that will lead to achieving strategic business outcomes.”

Quote from Dave Rai, CEO of Nymi

“Innominds has a rich history of driving innovation and digital transformation across industries. Joining with them provides new opportunities for Nymi to help businesses take their next steps in the collective digital journey. We’re elated to be a part of a bigger team that can deliver a comprehensive breadth of solutions to our customers.”

True Blue Partners was the exclusive financial adviser to Nymi, Inc in this transaction.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs, and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, analytics and data engineering, quality engineering, cloud and DevOps, and security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications.

About Nymi

Nymi connects people and processes as a service with the Nymi Connected Worker Platform. Delivered through its secure wearable, the Nymi Band™, the platform unifies the workplace across multiple environments and networks by securing the point at which employee and technology converge. By moving identity to the secure edge, organizations are able to eliminate silos and gain a complete view of their business with new applications enabled exclusively through a connected worker approach. As part of its diverse, global customer base, Nymi serves the world’s largest enterprises with deployments across 15 countries.