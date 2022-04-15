Outboard Clinic – Leading Specialist of remanufactured outboard engines

Palm City, FL, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — Outboard Clinic is a Professional Outboard Engine Repair and rebuilding service provider present in Florida that offers the best Remanufactured outboard powerhead service for all major brands and watercraft. With more than 3 decades of boat repair and maintenance service experience, this family-owned and operated company has started Outboard Remanufacturing and Rebuilding service worldwide. Jerry is the founder of this company and is an expert at Outboard motors and powerhead repairs.

Remanufactured Outboard Powerheads

Professional says that one can save costs up to 2/3 less than buying a new outboard powerhead. At Outboard Clinic, they remanufacture powerheads, and engine work is completed at our in-house machine shop. All of their outboard powerheads are custom-built to customers’ needs. And they don’t just match OEM specifications, they far exceed them. No one in the industry builds a better more powerful or longer-lasting remanufactured marine engine.

Outboards are fully checked and inspected by a trained professional of all sorts to ensure that they repair the Outboard Motor powerhead which works consistently with a quick turnaround time. They repair and remanufacture all kinds of the outboard powerhead, gearcase, personal watercraft engines, or 4-stroke powerheads of the outboard brand like Yamaha, Johnson, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Mercury, Polaris, and more. Besides, Outboard Powerheads remanufacturing, they also provide other services like Lower unit rebuild & repair, Outboard heart repair, and boring and re-sleeving outboard marine parts.

About Outboard Clinic

Present in the Palm City, FL; Outboard Clinic is one of the leading Outboard remanufacture companies offering service for Nationwide independent boat owners and shop dealers. It is a family-owned company run by Jerry and his team of expert boat repair mechanics. They offer reliable outboard powerhead remanufacturing service for all major watercraft and outboard brands within a quick turnaround time. Also, they offer custom-made service, Outboard head repair, Lower unit repair and rebuild, and boring and resleeving outboard marine parts. For more information, visit https://www.outboardclinic.com/remanufactured-powerheads/

Address:

3465 SW Palm City School Ave,

Palm City, FL 34990

Phone: (855) 747-0100