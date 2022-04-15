Golden, Harris, Jacobus, Tomasi, Smith Among Top Creators at FAN EXPO St. Louis, May 13-15

ST. LOUIS, USA, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — With comics, art, books and all things creative such integral parts of the convention experience, FAN EXPO St. Louis is proud to announce that Michael Golden (legendary artist, “Batman,” “Daredevil”), Tony Harris (“Starman,” “Ex Machina”), Tim Jacobus (“Goosebumps” cover illustrator), Kevin Smith (“Daredevil,” “Green Arrow” and Clerks director/writer), Peter Tomasi (“Detective Comics,” “Snipe & Slug”), Pat Broderick (“Micronauts,” “Legion of Super-Heroes”), Howard Mackie (legendary writer, “Ghost Rider,” “Spider-Man”), Alex Saviuk (legendary artist, “Spider-Man”), Cam Adams (“Killer Instinct”), Talent Caldwell (“The Mainstream”) and Ariel Diaz (illustrator, “Vampirella,” “G.I. Joe”) are among the superstar creators scheduled to attend the event, May 13-15 at America’s Center. The roster of creators represents dozens of comics franchises across many genres and decades. Tickets for FAN EXPO St. Louis are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis/buy-tickets/.

Artist Alley at the event will also feature numerous other talented artists and creators, including Chris Campana (“TMNT,” “Parker Reef”), Bo Hampton (“3 Devils,” “Tarzan”), Conor McCreery (“The Last Witch”), Arthur Suydam (“Zombie King,” “Dceased”), Chad Hardin (“Harley Quinn,” “Wonder Woman”), Joe Rubinstein (“Wolverine,” “Infinity Gauntlet”), Steven Ahola (“Cardcaptor Sakura,” “Redwall”), Jaime Coker (“Villainous Villains”), Mostafa Moussa (“Justice League,” “TMNT”), Preston Asevedo (“Doc Salem,” “Punk Mambo”), Jeremy Clark (“TMNT,” “Lady Death”), Chris Ehnot (“Lady Death Universe,” Zenoscope cover artist), Tony Kordos (“Cyborg”), Criss Madd (“Dead End Kids,” “No Heroine”), Tone Rodriguez (“Stray Dogs”), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons”), Hugh Rookwood (variant cover artist), Renee Witterstaetter (publisher) and more. The full list of featured creators is available and continuously updated at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis/comic-creators/.

They join a guest list that includes a standout celebrity field led by William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), a Clerks cast reunion that includes writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson, Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky), and the “Smallville” trio of Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum.

FAN EXPO St. Louis brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO St. Louis will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World St. Louis with even more all weekend.

FAN EXPO St. Louis will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit www.fanexpostlouis.com.

