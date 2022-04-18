Parasitic Infections Testing Market To Stand Out Through Technological Elegance

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Parasitic Infections Testing Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years.

Parasitic infections are caused by the parasite. Parasitic infections are majorly caused by three class of parasite organisms such as protozoa, ectoparasites, and helminths. Parasitic infections can be spread through contaminated water, food, blood or some of passed through sexual contact. Malaria is one of the most common parasitic infection caused by parasitic protozoa. Parasitic infections are the major problem in tropical and subtropical regions of the world.

Diagnosis of parasitic can be done through several parasitic infections testing laboratory methods. Advancement in diagnostic testing such as the introduction of rapid tests and point of care tests are amended the parasitic infections testing. Recent diagnostic tools have provided high potential and vast improvement in parasitic infections testing.

The method such as immunoassays, proteomics using mass spectrometry and molecular-based testing is the new method which improves the parasitic infections testing. Microscopy has been the conventional tool for parasitic infections testing and used for many years.

Second most common parasitic infections testing method is serology based assay which is emerged as an effective option for parasitic infections testing. Parasitic infections testing such as Serology based assay has become important for the individual patient who exhibiting low-parasitemia.

The molecular-based assay is most recently used parasitic infections testing method which overcomes many limitations of microscopy and serology-based assays. This method offers greater sensitivity and specificity over other diagnostic tests.

The growing availability of advanced testing methods expected to provide the opportunity for parasitic infections testing market growth. The increasing prevalence of parasitic infectious diseases expected to drive the growth of parasitic infections testing market. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement expected to propel the growth of the parasitic infections testing market.

Growing government support for the reduction of parasitic infectious disease expected to impel the growth of parasitic infections testing market. Increasing tourism in affected regions are expected to increase the prevalence of parasitic infectious disease. Lack of awareness regarding infectious diseases in rural areas is expected to restrain the growth of the parasitic infections testing market.

Market Segmentation

by Test Type Microscopy

Serologic Tests

Molecular Based Assays

Proteomics Testing by Pathogen Type Protozoa

Ectoparasites

Helminthes by End User Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories Regional North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Parasitic infections testing market is expected to grow with the significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the high prevalence of parasitic infection such as malaria in the tropical regions. Serologic tests such as FAST-ELISA, Dot-ELISA, luciferase immunoprecipitation system and rapid antigen detection system are specific and sensitive parasitic infections testing option. High potential molecular testing such as LAMP, real-time PCR, and Luminex are gaining traction for parasitic infections testing.

Combination testing is gaining popularity for parasitic infections testing. Recently In July 2017, FDA approved TechLab’s Tri-Combo all-in-one screening test for Giardia, Cryptosporidium, and Entamoeba histolytica, most common intestinal protozoan parasites.

Regionally, the global parasitic infections testing market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global parasitic infections testing market owing to high adoption of in advance testing methods. Europe also shows the second largest market in the parasitic infections testing the market.

The parasitic infections testing market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing per capita income. Asian countries such as China and India are highly suffered from parasitic infectious diseases.

Some of the players operating in the global parasitic infections testing market are Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Becton Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux Inc., Biomerica Inc., Cepheid Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Meridian Bioscience Inc., and others. Growing demography and economy in developing countries are expected to offer good opportunities for parasitic infections testing market players.

