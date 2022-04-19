Get personalized, high-quality virtual healthcare by talking to a top US Board Certified doctor at $39.99 with TelerainMD

Porter Ranch, CA, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — The bliss of online medical consultation has never been more accessible and affordable. TelerainMD is a popular telehealth portal among patients and families. The plans for patients across all domains are highly accessible and more effortless. It offers a 24/7 medium for choosing doctors online for a consultation.

TelerainMD is a unique online doctor’s consultation portal that offers a plethora of services such as:

1. Health advocacy

2. Behavioral health counseling

3. Virtual video visits for online prescription generation, doctor on call service, and medical consultation

You can avail all these services for just US$ 39.99 onwards. There are multiple plans to choose from as per the convenience. There is no need to visit a clinic or hustle with ailments to a hospital when you can seek online consultation at home.

The advantages of registering in this online telehealth portal are enormous compared to healthcare expenses.

1. 24/7 online medical consultation facilities

2. All specialist doctors are US Board certified and experienced

3. Easy to access digital platform with smartphone and laptop

4. A single plan includes the entire family with no requirement for insurance

5. Digital prescription generation and sharing with a local pharmacist for convenience

6. Access and availability of chosen doctors from anywhere in the world

7. Easy access to medical records stored on the server

8. Quick turnaround time from practitioners, family physicians, pediatricians, and other experts for immediate support

9. Video calls, audio calls, and chat service

TelerainMD has become a household name for many families. The availability of doctors online makes it easier for patients with ambulatory issues. Register in this portal to create an account and choose a plan! The navigation system of this portal makes it easier for all.

Visit https://telerainmd.com/ for more information regarding plans and specialist doctors.