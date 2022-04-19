CDN Mobile Solutions Launched Its Brand New Website With Same Web Address

Posted on 2022-04-19

Indore, India, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — USA-based Leading Mobile App Development Solution Provider CDN Mobile Solutions has extended its operations and added another scope of products and services to its mobile application bouquet.

“The updated CDN Mobile Solutions website is based on the trending technology for simple navigation on various services, simple to use, and highly responsive. This client-driven design makes visitors easier to interact with us with the chatbox alongside and also incorporated Social media button for interfacing and getting standard interchanges and updates” Said Mr. Chetan Naik & Mr. Surjit Maitra Founders of CDN Mobile Solutions.

“The recently launched site has content focused which is our main goal and vision to provide excellence. You will observe refreshed and definite info about the services and technologies we work on.

Service we offer:

  • Android App Development Services
  • iOS App Development Services
  • Mobile app consultation
  • Cross-platform app development services
  • Enterprise app development Services

Technologies we work on:

  • Android
  • iOS
  • Flutter
  • React native
  • Xamarin
  • Appcelerator Titanium
  • Swift
  • Ionic

We have guaranteed a superior versatile and seamless user experience across all platforms for easy access. We will be continually updating our content with supportive info, blogs, press releases, events, and client testimonials on the website.

Briefing more about the website launch of the newly revamped site, Mr. Chetan Naik & Mr. Surjit Maitra revealed the organization’s new business strategies with the accompanying statement, “At CDN Mobile Solutions we rebooted with another way to deal with the market by launching off another site with new upgraded app services, and technologies, combined with new verticals

Welcome to the universe of conceivable outcomes, where Connectivity is Unlimited”.

