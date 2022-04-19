Clients Continue to Count on Second Generation-Led Accountancy Firm

Matawan, NJ, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — As businesses continue to struggle with the impact of Covid-19, as well as the imposition of new tax regulations and laws, hiring an accountancy firm is now an ideal opportunity to get back on a firm financial footing.

At Matawan’s Boscia & Boscia PC, Tax Accounting & Advisory Services, clients can get the clarity they need and deserve when they require different accounting needs.

The company, first established by Joseph Boscia Sr and now led by his sons, Joseph Jr, and Louis Boscia, specialize in small business and personal accounting, using up-to-date software, such as Quickbooks Accountant & Lacerte Tax Professional.

Boscia & Boscia PC has provided accounting and financial services to the small business community for nearly 40 years. “We will do everything we can to meet clients’ expectations by offering a wide range of services at affordable prices,” said the Boscia brothers. “Our most important goal is making them happy, life-long customers.”

They are board-certified and stay current with continuous certifications and seminars to remain up-to-date on all of the newest information, laws, regulations, and techniques in their field.

The accountants also offer e-filing of tax returns, using the latest in tax preparation software, payroll services, tax return preparation, and provide retirement planning processes, which can include identifying income sources, estimating expenses, and implementing a savings program.

Joseph graduated from Indiana University in 2008 with his Bachelor’s and then graduated from Brookdale in 2012 with his Associate’s. He began his accounting career at Boscia & Boscia in 2009 before passing his exam to be a Licensed Tax Return Preparer. In 2014 he became a Licensed Insurance Representative and was sworn in by the State of New Jersey to be a Notary Public in 2015.

Nick graduated from Penn State in 2012 with both his Master’s and Bachelor’s in Accounting with High Distinction. After graduating, he began at PwC, earning his Certified Public Accounting “CPA” license. Shortly after he became the newest family addition to Boscia & Boscia PC accounting firm in September 2013. He has passed the IRS Special Enrollment Examination and received his Enrolled Agent “EA” license.

Their accountancy services have been consistently top-rated by clients in the area. Carlos Ricardo commented: “I would never even think of using anyone else. Many years’ experience under one roof. Customer service is top flight as well.”

Another client, Brian Rappaport, added: “A true family owned and operated business. They offer all accounting services and provide all of the options to best suit your individual needs.”

To learn more about their services or to book an appointment:

Phone: (732) 583-0080

Email: corporate@bosciapc.com

Website: https://www.bosciapc.com/