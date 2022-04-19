Centurion University is Offering 100% Placement assistance for BTech Electronics Communication

Odisha, India, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is a major educational institution located in India and has on offer a great academic course in B.Tech Electronics Communication. Its program is available for students with the promise of 100% placement.

About the Course

Its B.Tech Electronics Communication is meant to provide students with the very best training and knowledge in the domain and turn them into experts. They can learn about varied domains, such as VLSI Design and Verifications, Communication Systems and Embedded Systems, and IoT.

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of this institution aims to provide the industry with dynamic and skilled engineers in domains like VLSI, Industrial IoT, automation, , Mobile emerging technologies, Smart Devices, etc. It has advanced and sophisticated software/tools and laboratory equipment for the purpose of development and research work in Embedded systems, VLSI, Signal Processing and Communication, and Antenna and Microwave Engineering.

Students can also get trained with real-time application projects in Chip Design, Insulin Pump Prototype Development, Soil Moisture Prototype Development, Industrial IoT, and Smart Irrigation that are undertaken by the ECE department.

100% Placement Assurance

After the completion of the B.Tech program in Electronics and Communication Engineering, students can get amazing job opportunities in the industry. CUTM has ties with many top companies in the country as well as overseas nations, such as Google, IBM, TCS, Dassault Systems, etc that always keep looking for talented engineers to help them. Thus, after completing the course, students can choose from lucrative jobs in these companies. If they like, they can skip employment and follow up with an M.Tech instead.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is recognized as one of the biggest and most eminent Indian academic institutions. It offers courses in many subjects from its two campuses, located in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

For more details or for further enquiries, please visit the website http://www.cutm.ac.in.

