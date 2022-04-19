Innovations Galore In The Functional Food Ingredients Market

Functional food ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, proteins, and others are beneficial for the digestive system, immune system, and heart health, besides others. Maintaining digestive health is a very important factor regarding nutrient intake and preventing deficiency-related bodily conditions. This has led to a rise in the consumption of functional foods that are loaded with vitamins, minerals, proteins, fibers, and others. Furthermore, immune cells are also concentrated in the gut region, and a healthy microbiota is necessary for the body. Hence, probiotics are included in food products to enhance gut health and subsequently improve the immune system. The global functional food ingredients market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Functional Food Ingredients Market Study

  • By type, vitamins will enjoy the highest value share in the global functional food ingredients market over the forecast period. This is attributable to the high inclusion of vitamin ingredients in functional beverages.
  • On the back of the factor that omega-3 fatty acids are highly recommended for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, omega-3 fatty acids are anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the global functional food ingredients market.
  • By end use, the beverage segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The major considerable factor is extensive rise in the consumption of nutritional beverages across the world.
  • Growing consumer perception toward preventive healthcare also increases the utilization of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, proteins, and other ingredients in food products.

Functional Food Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

The functional food ingredients market is fragmented in nature. Key players in this market are focusing on increasing their production capacity to meet rising customer demand. Moreover, major focus on expanding product portfolio and business is also offering a competitive edge to manufacturers. Additionally, enhancing quality and emphasizes on product innovation are offering a beneficial market scenario to key players in the functional food ingredients industry.

