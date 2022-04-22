Wildlife Safaris Packages to Kenya by Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Tour Operators Offer Great Experiences

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Tour Operators Offers Guidance on Wildlife Africa Safaris to Kenya Booking and Experiences

Kenya Based Tour Operator Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya gives guiding to Popular Tourist Destinations in Nairobi, Nakuru, Masai Mara, Mombasa and Much More The url : https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/ is the best way to view, read, book, experience and review your next tour from Nairobi or Safari to Major national parks for your vacation or business trip.

The best and most popular areas in Africa for safaris are East Africa precisely Kenya which offers vast plains and roaming packs of extraordinary beasts.

Many travelers come to Africa in search of the “big five”: buffalo, lions, leopards, elephants and rhinoceroses. The chance to get close to these animals in their natural habitats is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but your trip to the Africa is anything but a trip to the zoo. Safaris can be physically taxing and strenuous, and you may not see all the animals you expected. Since most safari destinations are in developing sub-Saharan nations, travelers must take certain safety and health precautions. If you’re planning a safari (or just dreaming about it), be as prepared as possible. Get some good guidebooks, talk to friends who’ve been to Africa and research, research, research. We’ve outlined some important safari basics, from choosing a destination to getting vaccinated, to help you start planning a successful African adventure such as short trip to the Nairobi National Park which can be booked online through https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-national-park or through their Online booking Platform https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

According to the popular magazines tour visits to Kenya to the park within the city have greatly increased due to proximity and easy booking platforms from Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya. Group travel is made easy because of the flexibility of timings.

Follow the links for book and pay options

Option 1: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning Tour

Option 2: 2.00pm – 6.30pm – Nairobi National Park Afternoon

Option 3: 6am – 3pm – Nairobi National Park, Elephants, Giraffe and Lunch at Carnivore

Option 4: 10am – 6.30pm – Elephants, Giraffe, Lunch at Carnivore and Nairobi National Park

Option 5; 6am- 1pm – Nairobi National Park and Elephant Orphanage

Option 6: 6am – 3pm –Nairobi National Park, Elephants and Giraffe (without lunch)

Option 7: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning tour including park entry fees

Cost Includes:



Game viewing drive

Transport pick up and drop off from hotel / Airport

Lunch where applicable on the package

Entry to Giraffe center with applicable package

Entry to Elephant Orphanage with applicable package

Safari Driver guide

All park entry fees are included

Amboseli National park is featured in their August – December Promotions

Holidays are everybody’s ideal way to relax and see the world. As our guests get to experience the wildlife and other products we have to offer such conservation is of outmost important. We support conservation by preferring to prioritize Eco-lodges and thereafter the other camps and Budget Camps as well. The Amboseli National Park is very near Nairobi about 3 hours drive one way.

At these eco-facilities you will be able to learn more about how important they are to secure the existence of the local environment and how you are directly helping the local community by choosing to stay in such an accommodation.

2-Day Amboseli Trip

Amboseli Safari Package

Wildlife Safaris that feature Masai mara By Road Safaris

Recommend Air Travel Safari Packages in Kenya

Serena Safari 7 Days

Governors Camp

Masai Mara + Baloon Ride 3 days

Kempinski Luxury Travel Package

It’s very important to get yellow fever certificate while entering Kenya and if possible have a prepaid VISA which saves you time at the busy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Also Pre-book your Taxi from Nairobi Airport for your hotel transfer.

Welcome to Nairobi, Welcome to Magical Kenya.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

