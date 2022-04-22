The Cmo Cdmo Biotechnology Market to stand digitally tall at a CAGR of 11% between 2021-2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market is likely to grow voraciously, i.e. at a CAGR of 11% between 2021-2031. Augmented and virtual reality are abreast with advanced technologies on a significant count. VR and AR do have loads of potential for offering in the healthcare vertical. The application areas include surgery and training simulation, and patients care and treatment.

The global CMO/CDMO biotechnology market was valued at over US$ 8.3 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

A contract development and manufacturing CDMO provides development and manufacturing services to biotechnology/biopharmaceuticals companies. Pharma/biopharma and biotechnology companies partners with CDMOs as a way to outsource drug development and drug manufacturing.

Development services, bio manufacturing services, analytical testing, fill finishing, packaging, and clinical supply services are some of the services provided by biotechnology CDMOs/CMOs.

With advancements in contract solutions, leading CDMOs are focusing on the expansion of their integrated capabilities from molecule-to-finished product. The trend is significant as the acceleration of development and the market is becoming more crucial for biopharmaceutical and biologics developers.

Leading industry players are focusing on the development and launch of next-generation bio therapeutics to treat serious life-threatening diseases. The current biologics-development pipeline supports an outlook of continued healthy growth. The number of biotech patents applied for every year has been growing at approximately 23% annually.

Company Profiles:

Patheon N.V.

Catalent

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Samsung BioLogics

AGC Biologics, Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Xpress Biologic

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Standalone services hold around 57% value share, globally, primarily due to growing cell-line development services by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Leading global CDMOs are focusing on expansion of their manufacturing capabilities with high flexibility and rapid operation. With the help of advanced single-use technologies, companies are able to cut batch manufacturing and cleaning time from 7 days to 1 day.

In terms of product, monoclonal antibodies are leading the market and are expected to hold 47% market share over the forecast period. This is owing to significant success rate of development and approval of both, bio-specific and antibody fragments.

The mammalian segment widely dominates at 80% share, owing to the capabilities to add human-like post-translational modifications to complex protein therapeutics.

By company size, mid-size contract development manufacturers accounted for the largest share of global CDMO/CMO biotechnology manufacturing. This is mainly because most of small operation CMOs have capabilities to produce enough antibodies.

Based on scale of operation, the commercial segment is leading with 50% market share, owing to increasing approvals of new bio therapeutics and their commercialization.

The region of North America is dominant in the global market for CMO/CDMO biotechnology, and will continue to remain the most lucrative market over the forecast period.

“Growing outsourcing to CMO/CDMOs and for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and technological upgrades to boost manufacturing are expected to drive the market over the coming years” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

New Product Launches – Strategy by Key Players

Key manufacturers of CMO/CDMO biotechnology use the strategy of introducing new and innovative solutions. Moreover, they also focus on expanding their market with collaborations and acquisitions in key regions. This factor induces intense competition among market players.

For instance, in Oct 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved a next-expansion milestone in biologics production in the U. S. The company invested €200 million. This expansion has increased the company’s worldwide capacity for manufacturing biopharmaceutical medicines, which exceeds 290,000 liters.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the CMO/CDMO biotechnology market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on service (standalone services and integrated development), product (monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, recombinant therapeutic proteins, viral vector, cell and gene therapy, and vaccines), platform/ expression system (mammalian, microbial, insect and others), company/ organization size (small, mid-sized, large, and very large), and scale of operation/application (preclinical, clinical, commercial, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

