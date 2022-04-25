Bundi India: The Ultimate Travel Guide to Rajasthan’s Calm City (2022)

Udaipur, India, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Bundi is what the Indians term a ‘Shanti, Shanti’ area, which translates as “peaceful” to you and me.

It is a little city in the state of Rajasthan that does not attract as many tourists as its neighbors, such as Jaipur.

This makes it an ideal escape if you want to experience some of the "genuine India" while you're here. If you've traveled to a large city, you'll know that noisy traffic, incessant horns, and congested streets are the norm.

But none of it exists in Bundi. To appreciate, there are just colorful buildings, pleasant residents, and a lovely mirror lake.

Continue reading for a guide to Bundi, India’s Shanti city.

How to Get to Bundi

Bundi in India is about three hours drive from Jaipur in the Indian state of Rajasthan, thus you can easily get a bus there for roughly 300 rupees.

Bundi in India is about three hours drive from Jaipur in the Indian state of Rajasthan, thus you can easily get a bus there for roughly 300 rupees.

If you are in Udaipur then you can also opt for taxi services. This is the most convenient way to the adjacent city of Kota. A word of advice: these services sell out rapidly, even in the low season, because it is popular with locals. As a result, I would plan your journey ahead of time.

The Bundi Palace

At first, I was hesitant to enter this palace. It does eat into your daily budget at 500 rupees per international visitor and 100 for a camera permit.

I’d previously visited the city palaces in Jaipur and Udaipur, so I wasn’t sure what to expect here, and the fact that it was partly in disrepair didn’t help.

But, because there was virtually nothing to do and I was interested, we decided to walk in and see what it was all about.

Aside from the strong odor of bat feces, which has found a home in the castle, the palace was actually pretty lovely.

Much of it is now damaged or abandoned, but the bits that remain are still useful.

Lake Bundi

Bundi Lake is a gorgeous lake in the midst of a town that casts a perfect mirror reflection of the city from all sides when there isn’t a breeze.

Even without the reflection, it is a pleasant site to visit since it provides a fantastic panoramic view of the palace.

The Fort View Point

Just across the lake, you may get a great perspective of the entire city. It’s on a dirt road, so it’ll be dusty and a little hectic, but the view from here is definitely worth it.

It’s a photographer’s dream location for a panoramic shot of the entire town, but make sure to protect your camera lenses from the dirt track.

