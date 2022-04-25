Lucintel Forecasts Hand Sanitizer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%

According to the recent study the hand sanitizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by recent outbreaks of viruses, such as influenza and Covid-19; increasing surgical procedure market; rising awareness of hygiene among general people, and growing disposable income.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hand sanitizer market by product form (gel, foam, spray, liquid, and others), formulation type (alcohol based, quaternary ammonium compound based, triclosan based, and others), sales channel (online and offline), end use (restaurants, schools, hospitals, household purposes, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Gel market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product form, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into gel, foam, spray, liquid, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the gel market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to its easy availability as compared to other product forms.

“Within the forensic technology market, the offline segment is expected to remain the largest sales channel”

Based on sales channel, the offline segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to easy and instant accessibility and availability as compared to online.

“North America will dominate the hand sanitizer market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to rising awareness of health and hygiene among people, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing adoption of hand sanitizers by hospitals and restaurants in the region.

Major players of hand sanitizer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, Himalaya, Procter and Gamble, Gojo, Henkel, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories, and Kutol are among the major hand sanitizer providers.

