Lucintel Forecasts Medical Ventilator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8%-10%

According to the recent study the medical ventilator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by recent outbreak of viruses, such as influenza and Covid-19; rising respiratory ailments; growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders; and increasing geriatric population.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in medical ventilator market by product type (non-invasive ventilators (volume-cycled ventilators, pressure-cycled ventilators, flow-cycled ventilators, and time-cycled ventilators), invasive ventilators, and mechanical ventilators (negative pressure ventilators and positive pressure ventilators)), application (critical care, neonatal care, emergency care, and others), end use (home use, hospitals & clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Mechanical ventilators market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the medical ventilator market is segmented into non-invasive ventilators (volume-cycled ventilators, pressure-cycled ventilators, flow-cycled ventilators, and time-cycled ventilators), invasive ventilators, and mechanical ventilators (negative pressure ventilators and positive pressure ventilators). Lucintel forecasts that the mechanical ventilators market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as they control many aspects of breath delivery, inspiratory/expiratory timing, and expiratory pressure.

“North America will dominate the medical ventilator market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as asthma, bronchitis, and many other diseases, in the region.

Major players of medical ventilator market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Allied Healthcare, B&D, Fisher & Paykel, General Electric, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Teleflex, Smith Group, and ResMed are among the major medical ventilator providers.

