Lucintel Forecasts Active Optical Cable Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the active optical cable market is projected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2027 from $1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing internet traffic throughout the world, growth in high performance computing, and increasing penetration of active optical cables in consumer electronic devices.

Browse 99 figures / charts and 90 tables in this 218 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in active optical cable market by protocol type (Ethernet, InfiniBand, HDMI, PCI Express (PCIe), Thunderbolt, Others), application (data center, high performance computing, consumer electronics, telecommunication others), form factor type (QSFP, CXP, CFP, SFP, CX4, and others), speed type (Less than 40G, 40G and 100G, Above 100G), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on protocol type, the active optical cable market is segmented into Ethernet, Infiniband, HDMI, PCI express (PCIE), thunderbolt, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the Ethernet is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing usage of active optical cables for high performance computing and growth in inter and intra rack connectivity within a data center.

Based on application, the data center segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth due to increasing demand for high speed connectivity between switch racks and server racks. The increasing migration of networks from 3-tier to 2-tier in data center architecture, will lead to growing deployment of active optical cable to support high data traffic rate and fast signal transmission.

North America is expected to be the largest region due to the presence of mega data centers of technology giants such as, Google, Facebook, IBM, and Microsoft and Asia Pacific will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in data centers, high performance computing, and consumer electronic devices.

Major players of active optical cable market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Finisar Corporation, FIT-Foxconn (Avago Technologies), Amphenol ICC, 3M, and Hitachi Cables America are among the major active optical cable providers.

