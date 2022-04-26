Picterra raises $6.5M to accelerate its mission of democratizing geospatial mapping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, 2022-Apr-26 — /EPR Network/ — Picterra, the leading provider of geospatial machine learning software, today announced the closing of a $6.5M investment. Led by venture capital firm VI Partners, with participation from ACE & Company, the investment will enable Picterra to pursue its mission of democratizing access to Earth observation imagery and geospatial ML.

“We are delighted to announce the closure of this funding round which will allow us to continue to lead the way in geospatial intelligence. VI Partners and ACE & Company closely share our vision and we couldn’t be happier to have them on board. This investment will be used to innovate the platform even further, scale the business, and boost mass adoption from enterprise customers.” – Pierrick Poulenas, CEO & Co-Founder

Earth Observation imagery is this century’s key resource. As satellite and aerial imagery become more accessible, companies are discovering new use cases as part of their data strategy. These include proactive monitoring of transport, infrastructure, and energy networks and ensuring companies meet and exceed their ESG goals. Customers worldwide including SGS, CYIENT, Westwood, and The World Bank use Picterra in their geospatial workflows.

However, the innate scale of such use cases requires smart use of machine learning in order to get useful insights. With Picterra’s no code ML SaaS platform, users can train, manage, and deploy powerful geospatial algorithms that rapidly transform images into real-world positive impact.

As the effects of climate change continue to have a devastating impact on the planet and our lives, Picterra’s mission is to support businesses of any kind to anticipate and mitigate the associated risks, helping humanity make better-informed decisions to protect our global ecosystem.

Olivier Laplace, Partner at VI Partners, said: “In the past decade, satellite and drone prices have been reduced by factors of 100x to 1000x. This is creating an explosion of geospatial images to be analyzed in an affordable way: an exceptional opportunity for Picterra that is well-positioned to become the leader in the democratization of machine learning for geospatial analysis and its many ESG applications.”

Adam Said, Founding Partner and CEO at ACE & Company, said: “The opportunity in mass adoption of geospatial intelligence remains significant, as most organizations have not yet recognized the role this powerful tool can play in their operations. By making ML geospatial analysis accessible to most, Picterra is in a unique position to scale this market by empowering its customers to make better informed decisions in the most cost-effective way.’

