Panamax Excited to Attend ITW 2022 as an Exhibitor

Washington DC, USA, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is delighted to attend the International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2022, as an Exhibitor, set to be held from May 09 – 12, 2022 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, near Washington DC, USA. At the event, team Panamax will be available at Exhibition Booth: 813 and Booth Bilats: B25 and B26 to connect with the new players on the block, and network with new connectivity drivers & enablers, including LEO satellites, edge computing, and many more, forming long-lasting business relationships.

International Telecoms Week 2022 is the world’s largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms and ICT Infrastructure ecosystem. we will be exhibiting our industry-leading telecom offerings that include Switching, Unified Billing, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Traffic Monitoring, and other advanced solutions along with our ultramodern Digital Financial Solutions, and Consulting and Managed Services. Bankai Group, the parent company of Panamax is attending ITW 2022 as a Gold Sponsor and the company’s subject matter experts are looking forward to the rich conversations on strategy, technology, and business opportunities at our Presidential Suite 6176.