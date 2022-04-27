The Biggest Comic Creators are Coming to FAN EXPO Chicago to Celebrate 50 Years

ROSEMONT, Ill., 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — When a reported 2,000 or so fans gathered for the Nostalgia ‘72 event, later known as Chicago Comic Con and eventually Wizard World Chicago, and now FAN EXPO Chicago, comics and creators were the highlight. In honor of the 50th anniversary, and in connection with FAN EXPO HQ’s ongoing commitment to bringing comics back to “comic con,” FAN EXPO HQ will feature the greatest creator guest list ever to attend this storied event.

Among the superstars attending FAN EXPO Chicago, July 7-10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center are legends Brian Michael Bendis (writer, creator of “Naomi”), Geoff Johns (writer, creator of “Stargirl”), Joe Quezada (CCO, Marvel Entertainment) Greg Capullo (“Batman”), Mark Silvestri (celebrating 30 years of Image Comics), Kevin Smith (“Daredevil”), Leinil Francis Yu (“X-Men”), Jorge Molina (“Batman”) and dozens of others… and this is just the beginning.

The roster of creators represents dozens of comics franchises across many genres and decades, further connecting to that first Chicago event and the many that followed that have attracted hundreds of thousands of fans over that span. Other featured and special guests include Zeb Wells (“Amazing Spider-Man”), Jock (“Batman: One Dark Knight”), Steve McNiven (“Star Wars”), Jose Luis Garcia Lopez (legendary artist, “Batman vs Hulk”), Dike Ruan (“Shang-Chi”), Michael Golden (legendary artist, “Batman,” “Daredevil”), David Mack (“Kabuki,” “Jessica Jones”, Ben Templesmith (“Wormwood,” “30 Days of Night” and Tony Harris (“Starman,” Ex Machina”). See the full creator list and keep an eye out for more additions at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/comic-creators/.

FAN EXPO Chicago (http://www.fanexpochicago.com) brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Chicago will feature everything fans have loved about previous iterations with even more all weekend, from big celebrity guests to hundreds of creators, expanded programming offerings and a bolstered exhibitor floor with something for everyone.

Tickets for FAN EXPO Chicago are available at www.fanexpochicago.com.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ presents six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.