Ion Baton Rouge Gives Students the VIP Treatment

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they give students the VIP treatment with spacious, luxurious apartments in a convenient off-campus location. Students will enjoy a more independent lifestyle while staying close to the Louisiana State University campus.

At Ion Baton Rouge, students will have their choice of floor plans, including studio and one-bedroom apartments for those who wish to live alone and two, three, four, and five-bedroom layouts for sharing with friends or fellow students through the roommate matching program. A parking space and other upgrades are available for an additional monthly fee. The rental rate for each student includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer.

Ion Baton Rouge offers all the amenities students need to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle for the perfect balance between home and school. Student residents can take advantage of features like a zero-entry terrace pool, a rooftop clubhouse and pool, private courtyards, open-air dining, a yoga garden, and more. Social events occur throughout the year for residents and their friends. The apartment complex offers a modern lifestyle that keeps students close to the campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living environment offered can find out more by visiting the Ion Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-230-9090.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is a convenient off-campus housing complex for students attending Louisiana State University. Students can choose to live alone or room with friends or fellow students. Each student pays a set rate to eliminate worries over roommates who can’t pay their fair share in any given month.

Company: Ion Baton Rouge

Address: 740 W. Chimes St.

City: Baton Rouge

State: LA

Zip code: 70802

Telephone number: 1-225-230-9090