University Bridge Offers International Students a Pathway to Elite Education

Kentfield, CA, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — International students seeking a gateway to better education opportunities at elite US universities are being given a unique chance with the assistance of University Bridge.

Getting admitted to a top US university is no easy feat these days, especially if you’re an international student aiming to get into the US education system from abroad.

But many are turning to University Bridge which has developed a pathway program that helps students transition from a foreign country while maximizing their chances of admission into their dream school.

UBridge is the marriage of the nation’s premier two-year colleges with an educational firm committed to enriching students’ lives through successful university transfers. Their unique, tailored academic experience offers guaranteed admissions to top universities in the US.

For the first two years, students study at one of the community college campuses that UBridge collaborates with: Piedmont Virginia Community College, College of San Mateo, College of Marin, Santa Monica College, Irvine Valley College. Subsequently, they have the opportunity to transfer and complete their bachelor’s degree at a university.

“No other program for international students offers the same commitment to student safety and success,” attested University Bridge Co-Founder Andrew Ullman. “We work hard to ensure that students have everything they need to succeed. Since we take care of every detail, students can focus all their energy on their studies.”

Based on their college GPA, students can take advantage of guaranteed admissions to more than 180 universities, including five of the top 40. These guaranteed entry offers stem from articulation agreements between two-year colleges and several elite four-year universities.

UBridge focuses on its students’ specific academic and cultural needs, and no other program for international students looks after its students quite like UBridge. In fact, in the most recent 2021 admissions cycle, an astounding 93% of UBridge students were admitted to a Top 40 US university.

Their students attest to the efforts of University Bridge in action. “I have always wanted to study at UC Berkeley, and I still can’t believe that I am actually here! Thank you UBridge, for helping me enter my dream school!” commented Yang Qiaoan, UC Berkeley Class of 2020.

Wu Zeming, now UCLA Class of 2022, added: “My UBridge advisor helped me devise a personalized two-year transfer plan which made me feel secure, as I knew what I was expecting for the next semesters. She even helped me maintain my offer from UCLA when I was at the risk of losing it. I couldn’t have gotten into UCLA without the help of UBridge.”

