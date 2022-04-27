Panamax Attends Fintech Americas Miami 2022 as Platinum Sponsor

Miami, FL, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is thrilled to announce its presence at Fintech Americas Miami 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor. The event will be held from May 10-11, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach, USA. The event also provides a platform to serve leaders, senior executives, and mid-level and entry-level professionals from a variety of organizations and over 30 countries with a passion and strong interest in learning how to lead in a time of massive disruption.

The Fintech Americas community is 75,000 members strong, representing financial institutions, government agencies, fintech startups, large technology companies, and investors focused on strengthening the financial ecosystem in the Americas. The event also provides an opportunity to gather ideas and connect with the innovators behind the most disruptive banks’ initiatives in the region, and also from fintech companies that can propel your transformation.