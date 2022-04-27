Panamax Excited to Participate at Seamless Middle East 2022 as Silver Sponsor

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is thrilled to announce its presence at the Seamless Middle East 2022 as a Silver Sponsor. The event is scheduled to be held from 31st May – to 1st June 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. The event will expose you to the latest technologies, new ideas, and best practice business models from across the globe.

Seamless Middle East 2022 is the largest payments, e-commerce, and retail event covering the Middle East and surrounding regions. The event will provide unlimited peer-to-peer networking opportunities and brings together 300+ industry leaders from across the e-commerce, retail, payments, and fintech industry to ignite new ideas and inspires the audience to think differently.