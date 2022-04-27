Catalyit Partners with RPost to Bring Advanced Email Encryption and E-Sign Capabilities to its Members

RPost® in partnership with Catalyit™ announces the introduction of its products – RMail® and RSign® for its members.

California, USA, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — “We have a skilled team that is always available to meet and exceed your requirements. RMail and RSign simply make business easier, affordable, and better for you. We can’t be anything less than the best e-sign and e-security product with the best people and service to support you,” states RPost CEO Zafar Khan.

Steve Anderson CEO and Co-founder of Catalyit says “I’ve enjoyed working with RPost for almost a decade and they’ve really helped in my quest to bring premium technical knowledge & solutions to the insurance industry. I love the innovation that RPost add to their products and the growing number of features is truly keeping them ahead of the game.”

RMail ® , an all-in-one email extension for security, compliance, and productivity, providing senders with simple-to-use, compliant email encryption with encrypted replies and AI automation, email open tracking, Registered Email™ certified e-delivery proof, electronic signatures , secure large file transfers, auditable proof of compliance, and more. Powered by the patented Registered Email™ technology, RMail returns a Registered Receipt™ record for every message sent, providing and proving important e-delivery details and data privacy compliance.

RSign®, a simple to use, full-featured, web-based e-signature service that makes it easy for signers to complete and e-sign documents electronically using any web browser in an intuitive, guided signing process. RSign includes reminders and notification automation and rules, real-time delivery and signoff audit trail and history, bulk e-signing, as well as encryption, templates, advanced form features, advanced security and policies, and signer authentication.

About RPost

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable e-signature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail® e-security, RSign® e-signatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, e-sign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; e-signatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at RPost’s website.

About Catalyit

Catalyit is the “go-to” technology resource for independent insurance agencies. In one place, Catalyit brings together world-class tech experts, guidance, solutions, training, and community to increase agency profits and customers’ experience. Through a Catalyit.com subscription, agencies have access to solution guides & reviews, live and on-demand training, assessments resulting in custom reports, a member community, and consulting.