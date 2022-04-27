The Way to Happiness Association Celebrates Earth Day 2022 Virtually

Nashville, TN, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Way to Happiness Association is observing Earth Day with special virtual messages.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

According to EarthDay.org, “That day gave a voice to an emerging public consciousness about the state of our planet — In the decades leading up to the first Earth Day, Americans were consuming vast amounts of leaded gas through massive and inefficient automobiles. Industry belched out smoke and sludge with little fear of the consequences from either the law or bad press. Air pollution was commonly accepted as the smell of prosperity. Until this point, mainstream America remained largely oblivious to environmental concerns and how a polluted environment threatens human health… Earth Day 1970 would come to provide a voice to this emerging environmental consciousness, and putting environmental concerns on the front page.”

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee which was formed around the concepts presented in the book of the same name by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, is celebrating Earth Day this year with virtual messages highlighting care for the planet.

The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment,” and showcases the importance of taking care of the planet. It reads: “There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should. Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”

The Way to Happiness Association wants to bring people together who care, so they can connect and do bigger things. The messages shared online from The Way to Happiness Association can be found here: facebook.com/twthtn. For more information on The Way to Happiness Association, visit twthtn.org.