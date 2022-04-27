Fuleague Wins Bid for 2022 Furniture Renovation Project of Snow Lodge Hotel Courchevel 1850 France

SNOW LODGE HOTEL has once again chosen Fuleague as the furniture and lighting supplier for the renovation in 2022.

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — In the heart of Courchevel 1850 France, Le Snow Lodge boutique 4-star hotel is located in the 3 Valleys ski resort. Opened in 2015, it is a vast chalet with 36 rooms, where priority is given to the pleasure of meeting up with family or friends to savor moments that have become too rare in the resort: relaxation, fun, rest and escape in the cheerfulness of an atypical atmosphere that is both chic and artistic.

The Snow Lodge offers its guests the happiness of conviviality. Courchevel is a French Alps ski resort. It is a part of Les Trois Vallées, the largest linked ski area in the world. Courchevel also refers to the towns of Courchevel 1300 (Le Praz), Courchevel 1550, Courchevel 1650 (Moriond), and Courchevel 1850, which are named for their altitudes in meters.

Every year, many tourists from all over the world come to COURCHEVEL for a ski holiday. This purchase includes lounge chair, fabric and leather sofa, wooden and plastic dining chair, and table lamps. The leather sofa will be placed in the lobby, it is made with premium aniline leather upholstery and full foam filling, but without any hardwood frame inside, making it offer most comfortable and luxurious. Comfortably settled by the fireside in superb leather sofas, relax, have a drink, one could select a book that has not been read from the shelves or just enjoy a relaxing moment with family and friends playing games.

There are some lounge chairs made with Mongolia Fur Leather, and armchairs made with various beautiful colors fabrics will be updated for each guest room and spa room. After a wonderful day of skiing, sitting on Fuleague furniture could let visitors get a good relaxation and rest in the environment full of natural art. Some new Art glass and solid wood dining chairs with nature grain will be updated for Sushi Bars and Restaurants, which could let each visitors enjoy the delicious food here in a comfortable and exquisite chair. All the furniture updates here will let visitors leave a good experience and memory.

About Fuleague

Fuleague specializes in the production of furniture and lamps based on high-quality standards for more than 15 years, we have exported to more than 20 countries and served more than 1000 customers, we combine mid-century modern classic design with China’s efficient production capacity, let you own famous designer furniture and lamps at an affordable price.