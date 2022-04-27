Mergers And Acquisitions To Determine The Growth Quotient (Gq) Of The Contextual Marketing Solution Market

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Mobile advertising is a rapidly developing sector, providing marketers, agencies, and brands the opportunity to connect with customers beyond digital and traditional media directly on their mobiles. This is a major factor that is surging the demand for contextual marketing solutions across the world.

As per the findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, worldwide revenue of the contextual marketing solution market reached US$ 144.70 Bn in 2019, and is anticipated to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

Key Takeaways from Contextual Marketing Solution Market Study

Among the end users, the publishers & ad tech companies segment is expected to witness high growth due to increasing free mobile apps and websites provided by service providers.

Display advertising allows advertisers to place ads on apps and websites in a variety of formats, such as sponsored content, banner-style adverts, video advertising, and native advertising.

PMR reports that, demand for contextual marketing platforms is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Among the regions, South Asia & Pacific is projected to experience a high growth rate, owing to increasing popularity of smartphones and rising Internet penetration.

With more people staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, content consumption has surged on mobiles and TVs, which is a boon for players in the contextual marketing solution market.

“Demand for behavioral advertisements is projected to increase the next frontier of contextual marketing solutions. This also helps identify the audience that is in the right behavior or moment for a particular campaign. This demand will creating lucrative opportunities for the contextual marketing solution market in the coming years,” says a PMR analyst.

Increasing In-game Advertising Driving Market Growth

The introduction of 5G will lend an extra boost by allowing advertisers to leverage targeting opportunities for in-game contextual marketing solutions. In-gaming contextual marketing solutions follow the same targeting principles as web-based contextual marketing solutions. In-game advertising has the opportunity to lead millions of engaged and focused gamers, as rising number of brands are looking to move their digital advertisement to in-game. Enterprises and brands will also raise in-app marketing spending, due to increased game playing and advances in online data privacy across the world.

Find More Valuable Insights on Contextual Marketing Solution Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global contextual marketing solution market, providing historical demand data (2015–2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020–2030. To understand the opportunities in the contextual marketing solution market, the market is segmented on the basis of solution (contextual marketing platforms [cloud-based and on-premise] and services [ad campaign management services, consulting services, and support services]), end user (enterprises/brands, marketing agencies, and publishers & AD tech companies), industry (BFSI, travel & hospitality, healthcare & life sciences, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa).

