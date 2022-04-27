The Proteomics Market to keep inclining towards robust digitization at a CAGR of 17% from 2019-2029

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The proteomics market is likely to grow immensely, i.e. reach 5X in value at a CAGR of 17%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps. These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.

Over the years, the proteomics market has created new opportunities in life science industries due to the increasing usage of technology in cancer drug development and personalized medicine. As per findings of Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for proteomics will witness stupendous expansion at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

With growth projected to showcase over 5X expansion in revenues, the global proteomics market remains buoyed by advancements in high-throughput technologies that are constantly being used to investigate proteomes. As proteomics are widely used in diagnostics, prognostics, and various other healthcare applications, there has been increasing demand for proteomic techniques in disease diagnostics and drug development.

Key Takeaways of Proteomics Market Study

The reagents and kits segment under component is expected to contribute more than 30% of revenue share in the proteomics market.

of revenue share in the proteomics market. In terms of technology, the protein fractionation systems segment is expected to grow twice its size by the end of 2029 .

. Leading proteomics service provider companies are collaborating with local proteomics service providers as well as research institutes to strengthen their market position.

North America is dominating the global proteomics market, while East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to rapid increasing healthcare programs and industrialization in the region.

“Technological advancements in proteomic techniques and growing demand for proteomics research for drug development focusing on large-scale manufacturing of personalized medicine are bringing in new avenues for market development,” says a PMR analyst.

Potential Impact of COVID-19 on the Proteomics Market

The global outbreak of COVID-19 is indirectly affecting the proteomics market, as applications in pharmaceutical companies witness a downtrend. This is mainly due to hampered drug production and the preference of pharmaceutical companies toward the production of vital drugs that are needed now. On the other hand, the proteomics market will gain traction, as numerous proteomic labs across the U.S. and Europe are taking up the research of therapeutic methods for fighting the coronavirus, thus providing insights about the inclusion of proteomics in the vaccine for COVID-19. This factor is expected to partially subdue the shortcomings that the market will face in the foreseeable future, due to the pandemic.

Acquisitions and Partnerships – Key Strategies of Market Players

Key players in the proteomics market are focused on improving their product portfolios though the launch of new products. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc launched New-Generation Benchtop Mass Spectrometer Advances Quantitative Proteomics and Translational Research. Manufacturers are also working toward getting new products approved by regulatory bodies and launching them at the earliest. Various players in the proteomics market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc announced a collaboration with Biognosys for Advance Plasma Quantitation Methods in Proteomics.

