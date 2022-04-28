Experience Beautiful Abstract Art with Ann Rabinowitz Art

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Art is something that is experienced differently by every single person. However, it is something that everyone should experience. Especially abstract art, which is where Ann Rabinowitz Art can help you with.

Ann Rabinowitz has always experienced that creating art was therapeutic and allowed her to unwind by using different colours and textures to experience and express her pain. This was the perfect way to let go of all the stress and horrors she experienced as a professional worker in the hospital. After the first wave of COVID hit, however, is when she decided that the chaos that she experienced was too much. This is where Ann Rabinowitz Art was born.

Abstract art is a genre of art that has become quite popular over the past century as everyone enjoys the freedom it gives to express their emotions through art or to look at art that is able to awaken a certain emotion in their home. Therefore, Ann Rabinowitz’s Art has become quite popular as her vision has always been to uplift and inspire others while encouraging people to see the beauty and brighter things in life through her art.

Her art can be best described as Abstract Expression and Pure Abstract. This is a movement and term of art that was started by American painters in the 1940s and 1950s. It is often identified by the diversity of colour, portraying forms or objects unrealistically, having a hint or a theme of surrealism, and is influenced by the artist’s inspiration or motivation. In addition, it is not constrained by a certain technique or paint that needs to be used to create the piece of art. Pure Abstract is the same, however, as it portrays unidentifiable things and has also been known as non-representational or non-objective art. Normally the art aims to awaken certain feelings/emotions, movements or optical effects for the viewers. Inasmuch, Ann Rabinowitz’s Art has the perfect piece of art for any business, house or apartment

If you are looking to buy these beautiful pieces of abstract art or would like to know more about the artist, you can visit https://annrabinowitzart.co.za/

About Ann Rabinowitz Art:

Ann Rabinowitz Art was established in 2021 and has been producing beautiful art for the world ever since. The artist is based in Sunset Beach, Cape Town, however, you can buy these unique pieces of art online that include a wide range of acrylic paintings and mixed media on canvas.