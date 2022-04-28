Mumbai, India, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — 13th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2022 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.

This conference intends to focus on the global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.

SPONSORS:

Tenthpin, Clinevo Technologies, Advity Research, Ontime Globe Kyarrier, Innvocept Solutions, Target Institute Of Medical Education & Research, Zuellig Pharma, Chitkara University

DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

KEY SPEAKERS:

• KAMAL K HALDER, ADCI, CDSCO (WZ)

• MUKESH KUMAR, Senior Vice President & Head, Clinical R&D, Cipla

• SADHNA JOGLEKAR, Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Sun Pharma

• PRATIK SHAH, Vice President Medical Affairs, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

• RAVI SEKHAR KASIBHATTA, Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, Lupin

• MANISH SHAH, Associate Vice President, Wockhardt

• SANDESH SAWANT, Senior Director, Medical Services Head – Clinical Trials, Cipla

• RAGHURAM JANAPAREDDY, Partner & Managing Director – India, Tenthpin

• DIVAKAR KOLLI, Associate Director and Head – Clinical & Non-Clinical QA, Cipla

• TUSHAR SAKPAL, Director – Clinical Data Standards & Automation, Novartis

• MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma and Healthcare, Nishith Desai Associates

• YASMIN SHENOY, Director-Regulatory Affairs, Sanofi

• ANIKET JOSHI, Associate Global Portfolio Delivery Director, Novartis

• RISHI JAIN, Medical Director, AbbVie

• DILIP PAWAR, Head – Medical Affairs and Pharmacovigilance, Unichem Laboratories

• CHIRAG TRIVEDI, Clinical Study Unit Cluster Head, Sanofi

• KEDAR NAYAK, Head – Clinical Development, GSK

• ARUN BHATT, Consultant – Clinical Research & Development

• AMITA BHAVE, Head Regulatory Affairs GDD, Novartis

• HARSHAD KOTHAWADE, Head-Regulatory Management & Trade Compliance, Merck

• SADANAND KULKARNI, Head-Medical, Regulatory, Vigilance, Quality, Fresenius Kabi

• VAIBHAV SALVI, Head – Medical Information, Asia, Sanofi

• INDRANIL PURKAIT, Sr. General Manager and Head Medical Affairs, Ipca Laboratories

• ASHWANI PANDITA , General Manager Quality Management & Training, Global Clinical Research Operations, Glenmark

• VALLABH DESHPANDE, HOD PV Operations, Glenmark

• VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

• GANESH KADHE, Senior Leadership Team Member, Scientific & Medical Affairs, Abbott Nutrition

• SAKHARAM GARALE, Founder & CEO, Renovare Healthcare Solutions

• ROSHAN PAWAR, Associate General Manager, Alkem Laboratories

Plus more joining soon