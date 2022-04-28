Gyeonggi Province-fostered Media Art Company “CUZ Inc.” wins iF Design Award 2022

Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — CUZ Inc., a South Korean media art company fostered by Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Content Agency, received an award at the International Forum (iF) Design Award 2022, a prestigious international design competition.

The iF Design Award, launched in 1953 by Germany’s International Forum Design, is recognized as one of the top three design awards in the world alongside the Red Dot Design Award and IDEA (International Design Excellence Award). This year, some 11,000 entries were submitted from 57 countries around the world.

CUZ, specializing in the production of extended reality (XR) content, was declared a winner in the Communication discipline for its artwork entitled “LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF.”

“LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF” is an interactive media artwork that depicts nature’s regeneration on a 22-meter-high U-shaped LED screen. It was created to effectively improve awareness of environmental issues through a work created with audience participation. Participants can turn off lights on the screen using their smartphones, increasing their sense of immersion by giving the impression of turning off lights directly. When all the lights are turned off by participants, nature’s regeneration begins. A dramatic space between reality and unreality was created by depicting surreal spaces and natural landscapes through an anamorphic technique.

☞ Video clip introduction of ‘LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF’:

https://cuz-art.com/starfield-hanam-media-tower

With the same media artwork, CUZ was also declared a winner in the culture and arts category at the Awards For New Digital (A.N.D.) Award 2021, Korea’s most significant digital industry event, and received the Grand Prize in the communication category at the Asia Design Prize 2022, Asia’s largest design competition.

Since 2020, Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Content Agency have supported cultural technology companies of the province in their public content production and overseas expansion. This year, the two bodies also support businesses that produce content with public themes or based on public media by providing funds and transmission media.

“It demonstrates that Gyeonggi Province’s cultural technology companies are being recognized on the global stage,” said a Gyeonggi Province official. “We will continue to discover and actively support promising cultural technology companies in the province.”

☞ “LOVE EARTH, SWITCH OFF” by CUZ Inc. at the iF Design Award 2022:

https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/love-earth-switch-off/348463

☞ More information on CUZ Inc.: https://cuz-art.com/